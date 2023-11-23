Six Colors
By Jason Snell for Macworld

November 22, 2023 4:00 PM PT

How Apple learns (or doesn’t) from its failures

Nobody’s perfect. We all make mistakes, from the littlest kindergarteners to the world’s most valuable and powerful corporations. What’s most important is how we respond to our mistakes, of course. Do we learn and grow? Do we deny and deflect? Or do we just give up?

What I’m saying is, Apple sometimes takes its failures and learns important lessons that inform its future attempts… but sometimes, it seems to just give up.

Continue reading on Macworld ↦

