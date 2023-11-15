How AI could take iOS 18 and macOS 15 to the next level

By Dan Moren for Macworld

Artificial intelligence is the buzziest of buzzwords right now. But as rivals like Microsoft, Amazon, and Google have gone full throttle on incorporating this latest hot technology into their products, Apple has taken a decidedly slower—if not uncharacteristic—approach that has more than a few critics lambasting the company for trailing behind its competitors.

Apple is, of course, no stranger to the use of machine learning in its products, though it’s tended to deploy that technology in more subtle ways that don’t scream “artificial intelligence.”

Still, if rumors are to be believed, Apple is going hard at building generative AI features in its software updates over the next year. Naturally, most people’s attention will probably go to Siri as one place the company could benefit from integrating the sort of technology demoed by others, but there are definitely other places throughout Apple’s software platforms where AI could make as big an impact—if not bigger—on users’ lives.

Continue reading on Macworld ↦