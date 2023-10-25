“Scary fast” looks like an M3 Mac treat

By Jason Snell for Macworld

Apple’s got something for us on October 30, but will it be a trick or a treat? If you had asked me a couple of days ago, I would’ve guessed that we’d be seeing a fairly boring set of late-cycle Mac updates announced via press release. But when Apple mailed out announcements for a live video event with the phrase “Scary fast,” my expectations changed in a heartbeat.

It’s hard to interpret Apple’s words (both of them) as meaning anything but the introduction of an impressive new generation of Apple chips. This year’s treat is apparently the M3 processor.

Continue reading on Macworld ↦