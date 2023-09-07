RIP Lightning: In lieu of flowers, please send dongles

By Dan Moren for Macworld

Dearly beloved, we are gathered here to day to bid goodbye to a titan of technology, a revolutionary amongst rebels, a connoisseur of connections, taken from us too—well, perhaps not too soon. I speak, of course, of our friend and colleague: the Lightning cable.

There are those who will say that such a send-off is premature, but the writing is on the wall. When Apple unveils its latest iPhone next week, the expectation is that the venerable Lightning port will be supplanted by one of its eternal rivals: USB-C.

But let us not simply mourn what is being taken from us: let us instead remember and celebrate what Lightning did with its life, the joy and happiness it brought to an entire ecosystem. Its presence will not soon be forgotten.

