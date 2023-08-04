This Week's Sponsor
By Jason Snell for Macworld
Apple’s shaky quarter hides big profits and expense cuts
Apple’s business has done so well for so long that it’s been a little unusual to watch the company produce financial results that aren’t setting all-time records. But the huge jump in growth Apple made in 2022 has proved to be a bar too high for the company to leap over in 2023, and so Thursday’s report of third-quarter fiscal results were once again down—but down with a huge asterisk. When you make nearly $20 billion in profit in three months, how down can your quarter really be?