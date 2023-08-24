After 25 years, where does the iMac go next?

By Dan Moren for Macworld

Apple’s iconic all-in-one computer recently hit a milestone: 25 years. Over that time it’s morphed from a Bondi blue gumdrop to a pastel slab, in between entertaining brief flirtations with white plastic and articulated arms. It’s also the oldest continuously updated Mac model, having survived multiple processor architecture changes since the days of the PowerPC.

But even though Apple seemingly recommitted to the iMac when it released the M1-powered version in 2021, it’s now been a year and a half since that update—which also eliminated the 21.5-inch and 27-inch models in favor of a single 24-inch option. The company seems to have elected to have the iMac to sit out the M2 processor generation entirely, which raises the question of the venerable model’s future.

Still, with a quarter-century under its belt, counting the iMac out isn’t always the smart move.

