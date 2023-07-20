Why you should install Apple’s public betas

By Jason Snell for Macworld

For years, I’ve written articles warning people away from installing prerelease versions of Apple operating systems. Sure, beta season is exciting, what with Apple unleashing brand-new features that promise to transform your Mac, iPhone, or iPad. By downloading a beta, you can live in the future—today!

But the price… is bugs. And incompatibility. As Macworld’s Michael Simon wrote last week, if you’re patient, you’ll get what you want this fall, and without spending a summer complaining about bugs and bad battery life.

But I’ve changed my tune about public betas. You might not want to throw caution entirely to the wind, but it’s the summer of 2023, and I think if you want to install an Apple beta, you should just go ahead and do it. Really.

