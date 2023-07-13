Three Apple features that hint that the Vision Pro isn’t the endgame

By Dan Moren for Macworld

I haven’t written much about the Vision Pro in the month since Apple took the wraps off its headset—excuse me, spatial computer. That’s in part because I still haven’t gotten to try it out for myself, but also because I’ve been slowly digesting the staggering amount of technology that the company showed off with its latest device.

In the meantime, there’s been plenty of theorizing about Apple’s ultimate goals with this product category, and whether a truly lightweight augmented reality device is even achievable with our current technology.

But as I’ve spent time considering the Vision Pro, I realized that Apple’s story for the device is shaped as much by what it didn’t show us as what it did. That goes for big categories like fitness or gaming, which didn’t get much time in the Vision Pro announcement, but also for smaller, individual features that already show up in other Apple products but are conspicuously absent from the Vision Pro—though they seem ideally suited to the future of this space.

