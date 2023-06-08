This Week's SponsorUnite 4 - Turn websites into apps on your Mac.
By Jason Snell for Macworld
The Mac is the big winner of WWDC 2023
I get it. You’re excited and/or angry about the $3500 headset Apple might sell you next year if you’re in the right country. It’s worth getting excited about. But in terms of real-world, right-now impact, the surprise winner of the WWDC 2023 keynote is… wait for it… the Mac!
I would never have imagined it beforehand, but it’s true: Apple’s Mac announcements on Monday were huge news, despite being overshadowed by shiny future products and platforms that won’t let anyone do anything until 2024.