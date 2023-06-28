iOS 17 is finally tapping into the iPhone 6’s full potential

By Dan Moren for Macworld

Even for what is reputedly a somewhat smaller than usual annual update, iOS 17 still brings with it a host of new features. As the beta process begins, there’s plenty to investigate and try out ahead of the software’s full release this fall.

But as I perused the capabilities that are part of this latest upgrade, something interesting struck me: an older technology appears to be having its moment in the sun, as Apple embraces its utility in a bunch of new ways. That’s great not only because it means new features, but also because—as it’s something that’s been around for a while—those new features will be available on any iPhone that runs iOS 17.

I speak, of course, of the iPhone’s near-field communication (NFC) chip.

Continue reading on Macworld ↦