The must-have accessory for Apple’s AR headset will be an Apple One subscription

By Dan Moren for Macworld

As Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference approaches, so too does the rumored announcement of the company’s much ballyhooed mixed reality headset. Expectations for the device are high—as is the reported price tag—and much of the tech community is waiting with bated breath to see if Apple can deliver a game-changing device where other competitors have foundered.

If Apple does manage to pull a rabbit out of its hat, the company will surely attribute that success to its signature ability to combine hardware and software into one seamless package, delivering a product in the way that only Apple can.

But there’s another element of Apple’s business that will play a big part in whether or not Apple’s headset is a hit, and you don’t have to go very far down the company’s balance sheet to find it: services.

