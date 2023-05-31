This Week's SponsorType & printing history told in a letterpress volume by Glenn Fleishman - $10 off with code SIXSIX
By Dan Moren for Macworld
A lot will be announced at WWDC, but wearables will steal the show
After months of rumors and speculation, Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference is imminent. In just a few short days, all that rumor and speculation will finally be answered, and we can make way for…new rumor and speculation. (At least then it will be based on things we’ve actually seen.)
But as we enjoy our last hurrah before the hurricane of news and updates hits, it’s time to compile a look at what exactly we might be expecting when Apple executives appear (in a no doubt slickly compiled video) at Apple Park next week, and what isn’t likely to make the cut.