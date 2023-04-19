Why Apple’s competition can never measure up

By Jason Snell for Macworld

As I read the latest report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman about the apps Apple is building for Apple’s forthcoming AR/VR headset, I was again reminded about how unique Apple’s place in the tech ecosystem is.

We talk a lot about Apple’s competitors, and to be sure, it has them—in every single market in which it competes. But while Apple has competitors, none of them are playing the same game Apple is. For decades I’ve observed that many of the people who dislike Apple as a business do so because they don’t understand it—because they try to fruitlessly compare it to other companies in the tech sector.

The fact that we’re even able to discuss Apple’s forthcoming headset, headset operating system, headset app platform, and headset apps says everything about how Apple has a strategy that lets it execute in ways no other company can.

