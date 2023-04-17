How dicey rumors get from Apple’s secret labs to your computer screen

By Dan Moren for Macworld

If you’re an avid follower of Apple rumors, you’d be excused for wondering exactly what the heck is going on in Cupertino these days. The last couple weeks have seen stories retracting several previously suggested features, shipping time frames, or even entire products.

But, if you’ll pardon me unlimbering my bat for a game of inside baseball, all this only illustrates the many and varied reasons that such rumors should be taken with entire chunks of salt. It’s not simply because they’re rumors, but rather because of the nature of how many of those who report such rumors acquire the details in the first place.

Rumors, like sausage and politics, are a little less magical when you see exactly how they’re made, so join me on this journey inside the rumor mill. You may never look at them the same way again.

