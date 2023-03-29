The case for an iPhone action button

By Jason Snell for Macworld

When Apple announced the Apple Watch Ultra, I was especially interested in its introduction of an Action Button, an additional bit of hardware that could be set to trigger just about anything on watchOS. I began to wonder if future regular Apple Watches might get their own Action Buttons, too.

Now I’m starting to wonder if the Action Button might have been a sign of a major new Apple feature to come. What if the Action Button… came to the iPhone? It might happen as soon as this fall.

