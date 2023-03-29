Support this SiteBecome a Six Colors member to read exclusive posts, get our weekly podcast, join our community, and more!
By Jason Snell for Macworld
The case for an iPhone action button
When Apple announced the Apple Watch Ultra, I was especially interested in its introduction of an Action Button, an additional bit of hardware that could be set to trigger just about anything on watchOS. I began to wonder if future regular Apple Watches might get their own Action Buttons, too.
Now I’m starting to wonder if the Action Button might have been a sign of a major new Apple feature to come. What if the Action Button… came to the iPhone? It might happen as soon as this fall.