How Apple’s AI project could bring a long-overdue Siri breakthrough

By Dan Moren for Macworld

Artificial intelligence continues to be the latest of buzzworthy buzzwords floating around the tech industry. (Sorry, blockchain and NFTs—your fifteen minutes are up.) And though Apple has plenty of ways that it already leverages machine learning to power up its technologies, it’s hard to deny that there are some places where the company could still benefit from jumping on this latest bandwagon.

Which is why it’s interesting to hear a report out of the New York Times that Apple engineers are actively looking into language-generating AI, similar to the systems that underlie chatbots like ChatGPT, for a number of applications.

How could this technology be used in Apple’s products? Well, as it happens, I can think of a few ways that it might be deployed, not all of which are simply about just creating a chatbot.

