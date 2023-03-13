Four iPhone 15 upgrades that will make you want one right now

By Dan Moren for Macworld

Last week, Apple announced its latest “new” iPhone—if by “new”, of course, one means “yellow.” But that’s not uncommon for the company, which has taken to adding a new shade to its phones about halfway through the model year.

Still, if you’re waiting for a truly new iPhone to hit the market, you’ve got another six months to go. Which means, naturally, that the rumors for the upcoming iPhone—the new new iPhone, if you will—are starting to pick up. But is this year’s update likely to be a major change from its predecessor? Or is this just going to be on par with a yellow iPhone. Let’s take a run through what will likely be some of the more significant changes.

