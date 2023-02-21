If Apple is making a bigger MacBook Air, why not a smaller one too?

By Dan Moren for Macworld

A wise green puppet once contended that “size matters not.” Obviously he never had to contend with navigating Apple’s product lineups.

Recent reports suggest that Cupertino might soon be releasing a MacBook Air with a larger 15-inch screen. Strategically, that makes a lot of sense: the MacBook Air is Apple’s best-selling Mac, and for it to only be available in a single size is a missed opportunity. Yes, there are upsell opportunities for those who want a larger display above all else, but given that currently entails a jump all the way from $1200 to $2000, many customers won’t take the leap—especially if they don’t need the power or performance of a MacBook Pro.

Screen size has proven to be a key differentiator in many of Apple’s other product lines, and even the MacBook Air was itself available in multiple sizes in its past incarnations. But I say why stop there? There are plenty of other Apple products where another screen size might make a big (or small) difference.

