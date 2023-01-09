Three small ways Apple can make a big impact in 2023

By Dan Moren for Macworld

Too often technology companies get focused on the new, shiny features that get added to every release, touting the latest and greatest capabilities of their products. And, sure, who doesn’t love new and shiny?

But when you’re a huge tech company with multiple platforms, tons of products, and a long history, that prioritization of the new can have a deleterious effect on all those features that are, frankly, a little more well-worn.

As Apple gets started on its 2023 agenda, there are a few existing features that could really benefit from some love and attention, rather than the traditional approach of the company patting itself on the back for a job well done as it focuses its sights instead on the future.

Continue reading on Macworld ↦