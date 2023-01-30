Apple’s collaboration tools need some work

By Dan Moren for Macworld

During last year’s Worldwide Developers Conference keynote, Apple spent a surprising amount of time talking up a set of features focused on the idea of collaboration. The company attempted to tie together a few dipsparate ideas, such as working together on documents in apps like Pages, Keynote, and Numbers with pre-existing communication features in Messages and FaceTime.

The clear message was that Apple was taking a shot at collaborative office environments like Microsoft Teams and Google Docs. But given those longstanding alternatives with, if not devoted userbases, then at least entrenched user bases, there’s a question of who exactly these features are for?

That said, as someone who works in a small environment populated entirely by those in Apple’s ecosystem, it seems like I’d be the ideal candidate for such features. But in comparison to what other companies offer, Apple’s foray feels a bit slapdash and duct taped together, and my experiences using it have been far from smooth.

