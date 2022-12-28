This Week's SponsorKolide is endpoint security for teams that want to meet SOC2 and ISO27001 compliance goals without sacrificing privacy. Try for free today.
By Jason Snell for Macworld
Ultra, Max, and the next big thing: How Apple’s 2023 will change everything
Apple’s 2022 was a little slow on the Mac side, but there are brighter days ahead in 2023 if you ask me. But what about the iPhone, Apple’s most important product? And what about the rest of Apple’s product line-up–including product lines not yet introduced? 2023 promises to be a big one. Here are my predictions for the iPhone, AirPods, HomePod, and Apple foray into an AR/VR headset.