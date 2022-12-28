Six Colors
By Jason Snell for Macworld

December 28, 2022 8:22 AM PT

Ultra, Max, and the next big thing: How Apple’s 2023 will change everything

Apple’s 2022 was a little slow on the Mac side, but there are brighter days ahead in 2023 if you ask me. But what about the iPhone, Apple’s most important product? And what about the rest of Apple’s product line-up–including product lines not yet introduced? 2023 promises to be a big one. Here are my predictions for the iPhone, AirPods, HomePod, and Apple foray into an AR/VR headset.

