Apple’s most significant moves of 2022 had nothing to do with the iPhone 14

By Dan Moren for Macworld

The end of the year is nigh, and with it comes a host of pieces looking both back at the year that was in Apple news, and forward to the year that will be. And who am I to eschew such a trend?

2022 was dominated perhaps, more than anything else, by economic challenges for Apple, including the disruption of the global supply chain, continued pandemic-related problems, and of course, inflation. But despite what is charmingly termed “headwinds” by market watchers, the company persevered and delivered yet another impressive slate of products, with the financial performance to back it up.

When it comes to major moves the company itself made in 2022, they may not always be obvious at first glance. You can’t always directly tie these decisions to Apple’s ongoing success. They’re more often the kind of small moves that lead to big changes later on down the road.

