Advanced Data Protection for iCloud is a good start, but Apple has more work to do

By Dan Moren for Macworld

Security and privacy have been two of Apple’s main selling points in the modern era, especially as the company positioned itself against rivals like Google, Meta, and Amazon, all of whom offer a variety of free and cheap products and services, generally because user data is the real treasure trove.

With the announcement that it will be rolling out Advanced Data Protection for iCloud in the latest updates to its software platforms this week, Apple took another step forward in the realm of security and privacy, closing loopholes that could still allow access to your data by third parties, whether they be malicious hackers or law enforcement.

But as good as those protections are, there are still a few more places where the company could enact additional security and privacy measures to help make sure that your data stays in your control.

