Stage Manager on the iPad is too important to get this wrong

By Jason Snell for Macworld

With iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura threatening to arrive later this month, we’re on the precipice of the arrival of one of the biggest new features added to the iPad and Mac in recent years: Stage Manager.

For Mac users, Stage Manager is an optional feature that might or might not improve productivity and organization. No big deal! Use it, or don’t. Meanwhile, for the iPad, the feature is practically an existential crisis.

Put simply, Stage Manager is a big deal for the iPad because it gives it windows for the first time, while the Mac has been a window-based computing device since Steve Jobs first took it out of that bag in early 1984. And that contrast gets to the core of why putting Stage Manager on the iPad is a much bigger job than adding it to the Mac.

