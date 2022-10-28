Six Colors
Booming Macs and shrinking Services aren’t all they’re cracked up to be

On Thursday, Apple announced its fiscal fourth-quarter results, and the results were predictable–another record quarter. But of course, Wall Street had already anticipated all of this and had moved on to deciding that a lot of Apple’s growth was not quite as growy as they expected. It happens.

Still, from the broader perspective of looking at Apple’s financial disclosures as indicators of how Apple is doing as a business, there were interesting tidbits amid the stacks of cash and the wailing of financial analysts seeking endless growth. There always are.

