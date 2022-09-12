Why Apple’s Far Out event was more about the future than the products

By Dan Moren for Macworld

New iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods Pro–oh my! It’s never a surprise when an Apple event involves updated versions of the company’s products; by now, we all know the pattern like clockwork.

But what is still interesting is seeing the hints that Apple drops in these new devices about the direction those product lines may take in the future. Sometimes those hints are subtle, other times they are anything but.

For my money, the Far Out Apple event falls squarely in the latter category. While you might be excused for thinking that some of the base model products—iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, I’m looking at you—were a bit sparse in their new features, those were more than made up for by some bigger leaps on the iPhone 14 Pro and Apple Watch Ultra. In particular, there were a few features that jumped out as foreshadowing where future devices in those families are headed (or not).

