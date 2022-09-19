The iPhone 14 may be the start of an extreme trend

By Dan Moren for Macworld

With the launch of the new iPhones and Apple Watches, the annual fall season of the latest Apple tech is now fully upon us. But though the September event may be the first and most prominent in the run-up to the holiday season, there’s almost certainly more waiting in the wings.

When we look forward at what to expect from subsequent Apple announcements, it can be instrumental to look at the way Apple is positioning the products it’s already released this year. In particular, both the Apple Watch and the iPhone lines saw “main” models (the iPhone 14 and the Apple Watch Series 8) that received less substantial updates, while the company took much bigger swings for its top-of-the-line models (the iPhone 14 Pro and the Apple Watch Ultra).

What Apple does with these device families can help us understand how the company might approach the other products it sells—in particular when it comes to the extremes of the low-end and high-end.

