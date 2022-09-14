This Week's SponsorKolide believes that maintaining endpoint security shouldn’t mean compromising employee privacy. Check out our manifesto: Honest Security.
By Jason Snell for Macworld
New products expose Apple’s surprising silicon struggles
There was a time when so much of the progress that came with a new iPhone could be encapsulated in its revolutionary new A-series processor, which added CPU cores, GPUs, or special processing engines to enable the model to be so much faster than its predecessor.
But a week after Apple’s 2022 iPhone launch event, I’m struck by how much the company has had to shift gears due to the slowing pace of chip development.