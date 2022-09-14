Six Colors
by Jason Snell & Dan Moren

By Jason Snell for Macworld

September 14, 2022 9:13 AM PT

New products expose Apple’s surprising silicon struggles

There was a time when so much of the progress that came with a new iPhone could be encapsulated in its revolutionary new A-series processor, which added CPU cores, GPUs, or special processing engines to enable the model to be so much faster than its predecessor.

But a week after Apple’s 2022 iPhone launch event, I’m struck by how much the company has had to shift gears due to the slowing pace of chip development.

Continue reading on Macworld ↦

