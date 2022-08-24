This Week's SponsorKolide can help you nail third-party audits and internal compliance goals with endpoint security for your entire fleet. Learn more here.
By Jason Snell for Macworld
One of Ventura’s key features needs an overhaul
The System Preferences app in macOS has been there since the very beginning, and it’s showing its age. A tiny, largely unchanging rectangle sized for the tiny displays of the early 2000s, it’s past time for Apple to create a new, modern settings app for the modern Mac.
And in theory, that’s what the new System Settings app in macOS Ventura is supposed to do. It’s a new app, clearly inspired by the Settings apps on iOS and iPadOS. That’s not a bad idea since so many Mac users also use those platforms, and it makes sense that Apple’s platforms harmonize with one another.
The problem is that, with a month or so to go before macOS Ventura goes final, the System Settings app in the beta is a bit of a disaster. Unless things change in a hurry, Apple is in danger of replacing one of the worst system apps in macOS with a new app that’s just as bad or worse.
Is there hope? Look, I’m an optimist by nature. The System Settings app can be saved. But it’s going to take a lot of work, and the first step must be Apple admitting that it has a problem.