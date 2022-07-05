Why the 13-inch MacBook Pro is still integral to Apple’s lineup

By Dan Moren for Macworld

At various points during the past several years, Apple has been rated the most valuable corporation in the world. And it’s pretty safe to assume that the company didn’t get to that point without being strategic about how it positions its products.

One big part of what’s made Apple so successful is that the company makes sure that it’s got products at every price point. No, it doesn’t compete in the super-budget department when it comes to devices—Apple is happy to leave those low-margin offerings for the likes of Android phones and Dell PCs—but when it does enter a market, it makes sure it always has a solid spread.

Of course, when you’re a company that builds powerful, good-looking devices and values its profit margins, your options are limited somewhat when it comes to making your devices more affordable. Which has led to a key part of Apple’s strategy across all its lineups: in with the old. Apple’s made a science out of retaining older products and selling them at lower prices in order to plug holes in their lineups, and it’s a move that continues to serve the company well.

