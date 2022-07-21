This Week's SponsorKolide is a fleet visibility solution for Mac, Windows, and Linux that can help you securely scale your business. Learn more here.
By Jason Snell for Macworld
Apple is at the top of its MacBook game–and the best may be yet to come
We live in a wonderful era for Apple laptops. The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros provide desktop power and stunning HDR displays. The new M2 MacBook Air has now joined the family, with a similar striking design and the Air’s trademark smaller size and weight.
After a dark period where Apple struggled with flawed laptop keyboards, a painful transition to USB-C, and an increasingly frustrating relationship with Intel, things haven’t looked this bright in quite some time. That’s why, as Apple looks on proudly at the new line of laptops that it has fashioned over the past couple of years, I have only one request: More, please.