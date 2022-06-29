Apple tests the waters for more iPhone themes

By Jason Snell for Macworld

When iOS 14 came out, TikTok was filled with videos of extreme iPhone interface customization techniques, courtesy of custom widgets and icon replacement via Shortcuts. Everyone’s aesthetic is different, and you might have considered those customizations silly or gaudy, or even ugly, but the success of those videos sent a powerful signal: people want to customize their devices.

It’s a tale as old as time, dating back to the early days of the Mac. And yet modern Apple has been reluctant to let users customize their devices. Yes, you can set your own Lock Screen and wallpaper, but beyond that, things have been pretty limited.

But the iOS 16 Lock Screen, with its adjustable fonts, color overlays, and custom widgets, suggests that Apple may be entering a new phase. It seems that Apple has taken notice of that positive reaction to iOS 14 and has decided to loosen the reins a little bit. The Lock Screen may be just the start of the changes in the works.

Continue reading on Macworld ↦