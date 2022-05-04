Webcam settings? What a concept!

By Jason Snell for Macworld

You have to admire Apple’s approach to complex technology. The goal, always, is to make it easy, to make it magic, to make it seem effortless. Regular users shouldn’t be burdened by an avalanche of settings and options. Things should just work.

The problem, of course, is that sometimes things don’t just work. “Lean back and enjoy,” Apple tells you. “We got this.” But they don’t have it all the time. And in lots of instances, there isn’t a fix.

The Apple Studio Display, with its perplexing and controversial webcam, dredges up a lot of those feelings of frustration. We can debate the wisdom of putting Center Stage on a display most likely destined for the desks of nerds, but let’s leave that aside. How about the audacity of Apple shipping it without any interface to speak of? And how much better might the camera on the Studio Display have been received if it could be tweaked by its users to produce more pleasing images?

