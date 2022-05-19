Six Colors
by Jason Snell & Dan Moren

By Jason Snell for Macworld

May 19, 2022 12:30 PM PT

I’m excited about Apple and E Ink

What’s this? Supply-chain analyst extraordinaire Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that Apple’s investigating E Ink displays for future foldable iPhones. Now, Apple surely investigates lots of things-and most of them never make it across the finish line to become real products.

But as a long-time admirer of E Ink as a technology, I’m excited about the possibility that Apple might use it in future devices. E Ink is a niche technology with some very real limitations, but it’s also got some huge advantages.

Continue reading on Macworld ↦

