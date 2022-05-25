HomePod all the things!

By Jason Snell for Macworld

The original HomePod flopped. But Apple wasn’t discouraged. It reconceived the product and released the HomePod mini, a less high-tech-and more affordable-iteration that seems to have been more successful in the market and suggested Apple had larger home ambitions.

Now come rumors that Apple’s planning on building a new HomePod. In fact, there are rumors that as many as three new HomePods could be headed our way. Could it be, in the same year that the iPod finally faded away, that the HomePod will transform itself from a failure into a key Apple product line?

It’s time. Not just for a HomePod comeback, but for HomePod domination. Two HomePods? I want more. I want four. It’s time for Apple to rush back into the smart home game and the HomePod can lead the way.

