Forget new iOS features–Apple needs to focus on these 3 areas at WWDC

By Dan Moren for Macworld

The date is set! With the announcement last week that Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference is kicking off in just a little under two months, the ramp-up to the biggest event of the company’s year has officially begun.

While we don’t yet know how much—if any—hardware will feature at the June to-do, one thing is pretty certain: that Apple will be using the opportunity to roll out the latest changes to its major software platforms, including macOS, iOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

As ever, expectations are high for Apple to bring all the new features and enhancements, not to mention fixing every single bug or missed opportunity for its software. Will that happen? Of course not. This big endeavor always means picking and choosing your battles, but as long as we’re trying to figure out how Apple might direct its energy, I’m going to use this opportunity to make a few humble suggestions about some features that could use a little love.

