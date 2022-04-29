Apple’s future is suddenly freight–er fraught with peril

By Jason Snell for Macworld

Things are going great. Everything is awesome. Apple posted another record quarter, this time the company’s biggest second fiscal quarter, with $97.3 billion in revenue. Almost every product category showed growth.

And yet, despite all the great numbers, I sense a disturbance in the force. The analysts of Apple’s quarterly conference call to discuss its results felt it, too. Thus far, through unprecedented global instability, Apple has managed to keep on keeping on. But can it continue floating above it all, or is it about to face hard times?

