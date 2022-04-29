Six Colors
Six Colors

by Jason Snell & Dan Moren

This Week's Sponsor

Unite 4 - Turn websites into apps on your Mac.

By Jason Snell for Macworld

April 29, 2022 9:06 AM PT

Apple’s future is suddenly freight–er fraught with peril

Things are going great. Everything is awesome. Apple posted another record quarter, this time the company’s biggest second fiscal quarter, with $97.3 billion in revenue. Almost every product category showed growth.

And yet, despite all the great numbers, I sense a disturbance in the force. The analysts of Apple’s quarterly conference call to discuss its results felt it, too. Thus far, through unprecedented global instability, Apple has managed to keep on keeping on. But can it continue floating above it all, or is it about to face hard times?

Continue reading on Macworld ↦

Search Six Colors

Six Colors® is copyright © 2022 by The Incomparable Inc.
Powered by WordPress | Hosted by Pressable