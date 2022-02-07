How iOS 15.4 could finally eliminate password hell

By Dan Moren for Macworld

Security has been a significant selling point in Apple’s modern era. The company’s invested a lot in building it into its platforms from the ground up, with innovations like the Secure Enclave, all the way up to user-facing technology like Touch ID, Face ID, and iCloud Keychain.

But in the most recent beta releases of its operating systems—particularly in iOS 15.4—Apple’s rolled out some new improvements that take not only security but also convenience into account. And they demonstrate that, while the company is continuing to take the safety of our devices and information to heart, it also realizes that these are systems that people have to interact with, often many times a day.

Moreover, if you’re peering into the future, you can also see pretty clearly that Apple has further expansions of these technologies in mind, with the aim of continuing to make its products the most secure—and most user-friendly—options on the market.

