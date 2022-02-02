Apple’s headset: Another Apple Watch or HomePod?

By Jason Snell for Macworld

This past weekend I sat around a table with three friends and spent an hour or so cracking jokes, shooting the breeze, and playing a little poker. I’m in the Bay Area, but they were in San Diego, North Carolina, and Canada. Yep-we played VR poker, which (I’ve been informed) means we were actually having a good time in the metaverse.

While Apple’s not rushing to embrace the term, reports indicate that the company has invested a lot of research-and-development money into launching a new product line that intersects with an “area of interest” that Apple CEO Tim Cook has talked about for several years now.

So here I am, fresh from the metaverse-well, playing poker on a Meta Quest 2 headset-to consider the potential arc of Apple’s next big product category. The company has been preparing for this moment for a long time, and this might be the year we finally see Apple’s first VR product. But will it be the next Apple Watch-or the next HomePod?

Continue reading on Macworld ↦