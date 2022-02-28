Apple silicon year two: Apple saved the best Macs for last

By Dan Moren for Macworld

In June 2020, when Apple unveiled its first Mac built around its own chip, the M1 processor, the company said it was planning for a two-year transition for its entire computer line. Here we are, just months away from the two-year anniversary of that announcement, and we’re poised to find out exactly what’s next in Apple’s processor jump—in more ways than one.

Recent reports suggest that Apple could be planning an event to take place around March 8, which might feature the introduction of one or more new Mac models. So, as we await news of whether such an event will indeed be happening next week, it’s worth it to take a moment and run down the state of this two-year plan and what exactly might be in the offing.

Continue reading on Macworld ↦