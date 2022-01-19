Six Colors
Six Colors

by Jason Snell & Dan Moren

This Week's Sponsor

Got Slack? Got Macs? Get Kolide.
Device security that fixes challenging problems by messaging users directly on Slack. Try Kolide Today!

By Jason Snell for Macworld

January 19, 2022 7:41 AM PT

iMessage: Threat or failure?

A bit more than 10 years after its introduction, iMessage is suddenly a part of the conversation again. A dubious report in the Wall Street Journal implied that the secret to the iPhone’s success with young people is all about peer pressure, with Android-using teens being cast out of social circles owing to their status as non-iMessage green bubbles in group chats.

That article was silly for numerous reasons, as John Gruber explored in detail last week. While blue-bubble FOMO is certainly real, suggesting that it’s the reason people want iPhones is A-grade, uncut “people only buy Apple products because they’re status symbols” kind of delusion.

When you look at the messaging landscape today, iMessage isn’t a colossus that dominates the world. In fact, I’d say that iMessage’s first decade is more of a failure than a success in terms of worldwide acceptance, user experience, and innovation.

Continue reading on Macworld ↦

Search Six Colors

Six Colors® is copyright © 2022 by The Incomparable Inc.
Powered by WordPress | Hosted by Pressable