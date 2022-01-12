Imagining the 2022 Mac Pro

By Jason Snell for Macworld

This is the year. All signs point to 2022 as the year that Apple introduces its first Apple silicon-based Mac Pro. But what form will that new Mac Pro take?

It sounds simple enough, but in switching to its own processor architecture, Apple is forced to make some very interesting choices about which traditional Mac tower features are going to make it into the new Mac Pro, and which ones will disappear entirely.

