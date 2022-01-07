iMac G4 review: Bold system avoids the sophomore slump

By Jason Snell for Macworld

[From 20 years ago:]

As the best-selling Mac of all time, the original iMac set a standard for Apple that’s tough to top. To stand a chance, the design of any follow-up iMac would have to be just as bold, as remarkably different as the original. Apple has succeeded–its new pivoting two-piece flat-panel iMac is a triumph in terms of design, computing power, and value.

