This Week's SponsorKolide: Cross-platform fleet visibility for your Linux, Mac, and Windows devices.
Start your free 14-day trial today!
By Jason Snell for Macworld
Apple’s record quarter: Big numbers, no roadmap
I ran out of ways to summarize Apple’s quarterly results a while ago. When they’re all records, all-time greats, rolling up numbers so big it’s hard for the human brain to quantify them, what can you say? My wife comes home on days Apple releases its quarterly results and asks me, “So, how’s Apple?” And I respond with some variation of, “Apple’s just fine.”
Here’s the news about Apple’s fiscal first quarter of 2022, covering the holiday season of 2021: So many of Apple’s arrows are pointing up that, due to issues with the global supply chain, they’ve run out of arrows.
Apple’s just fine.