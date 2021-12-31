Why the iPhone won’t take center stage in 2022

By Jason Snell for Macworld

2020 brought a redesigned iPhone, but in 2021 the iPhone was fairly static while the iPad Pro took a big step forward.

Given Apple’s longer cycles for iPhone redesigns, I don’t expect a revolutionary new iPhone to spur sales ever higher. But Apple will tinker around the edges, while spending time upgrading the iPad and launching new products the likes of which we’ve not seen before& from Apple, anyway.

These are my predictions for 2022 for the iPhone, iPad, and the rest of Apple’s non-Mac product line. I’m doing this with the risk of being dead wrong in public, but I’ve been there before and what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.

