Why Apple’s record quarter has everyone worried

By Jason Snell for Macworld

It’s Record Quarter Season again. On Thursday, Apple announced another record for its fiscal fourth quarter, ending its fiscal year with a three-month period in which the company generated $83.4 billion in revenue, up 29 percent from the same quarter a year ago. (In fact, Apple’s shown very little fiscal fourth-quarter growth lately, making this quarter that much more impressive.)

Still, does a dark cloud hang over Apple? If you’re a financial analyst, maybe. And that’s the most interesting detail that came out of this week’s look into Apple’s finances.

