Twenty years ago, the iPod paved the way for Apple’s success

By Dan Moren for Macworld

The beginning of Apple’s turnaround has been pegged to a lot of dates: when Steve Jobs returned to the company as part of its acquisition of NeXT in 1997, the debut of the original iMac in 1998, even the release of Mac OS X in 2001. But if you’re looking for the date that Apple truly charted its course for the market-dominating position it finds itself in today, you’ll have to go to October 23, 2001, on the calendar—or exactly 20 years ago.

That was the day that Apple took the wraps off a most unexpected product, but one that would go on to change everything for the company: the original iPod.

