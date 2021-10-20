How the M1 Pro and M1 Max open up a world of possibilities for the Mac

By Jason Snell for Macworld

The other shoe has finally dropped.

Eleven months after the release of the first M1 Macs ushered in the Apple silicon era for the Mac, Apple has addressed how it plans to serve the needs of users for whom iPad-level performance, impressive though it might be, just isn’t enough.

With the announcement of the M1 Pro and M1 Max, Apple has connected the dots and revealed two new chips that propel the MacBook Pro to new heights. Two connected dots make a straight line–and that line points to the future of the Mac. Here’s a look at what might be coming next.

Continue reading on Macworld ↦