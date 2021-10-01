Apple should stop taking itself (and the iPhone) so seriously

By Jason Snell for Macworld

Sometimes Apple takes itself too seriously. Calling an iPhone “Pro” and carting out Hollywood directors and cinematographers to advertise iPhone features… it’s a bit much.

Yes, the iPhone 13 is a serious slab of technology, with iPhone 13 Pro models priced at $1,000 and higher. iPhone models support ProRes video capture, ProRAW still images, and uses advanced sensor-shift image stabilization to keep images crisp. Pro models are wrapped in surgical-grade stainless steel. If you had to operate on someone, you’d operate on them with an iPhone 13 Pro.

But most people who buy the iPhone 13 Pro aren’t buying it because they’re professional… anything. They’re buying it because it’s the Best iPhone, because it’s got three cameras and shiny edges, and because they want a fancy new phone. And deep down, Apple knows this. Because it uses all of its high-tech knowledge, all of its prowess and combining software and hardware, to make “pro” features that aren’t really designed for pros—they’re designed to make the rest of us have fun.

