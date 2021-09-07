App Store change has been slow, but it may need to get quicker very soon

By Dan Moren for Macworld

In the last week, Apple has announced that it’s making a few changes to its App Store rules. These have run the gamut in importance, with some potentially having substantial ramifications to the status quo, while others seem to do little more than pay lip service to the displeasure of developers. But they have one thing in common: they’re the result of outside forces targeting Apple’s marketplace.

But even as these risks have been dealt with, more threats are massing on the horizon. The App Store remains the company’s most significant vulnerability, the one that has put them in the crosshairs of competitors, regulators, and legislators alike. The real issue Apple needs to consider is not whether the App Store will evolve, but how.

